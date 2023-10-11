Windsor

    • Construction starting soon on $8.4-million LaSalle fire hall

    Rendering of the new fire hall on Front Road and Old Front Road. (Source: Town of LaSalle) Rendering of the new fire hall on Front Road and Old Front Road. (Source: Town of LaSalle)

    A new multi-million dollar fire hall will soon be under construction in LaSalle.

    LaSalle council voted unanimously to award the contract for the new Fire Station 2 to Gulf Developments Inc. at Tuesday night’s meeting.

    Gulf Developments had the lowest bid at $8,444,000. The approved 2023 capital budget for the station is $9,000,000.

    The Three Fire Station Operating Financial plan includes an additional fire station at the intersection of Front Road and Gary Avenue.

    JP Tompson Architects was awarded the overall design for the project.

    Councillors believe as the town will need more fire stations as it continues to grow in population.

    Construction on the two-bay, 14,500 square foot fire hall will begin in November.

    The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1, 2025.

