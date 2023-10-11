Construction starting soon on $8.4-million LaSalle fire hall

A new multi-million dollar fire hall will soon be under construction in LaSalle.

LaSalle council voted unanimously to award the contract for the new Fire Station 2 to Gulf Developments Inc. at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Gulf Developments had the lowest bid at $8,444,000. The approved 2023 capital budget for the station is $9,000,000.

#LaSalle Council receives administration's report regarding the Fire Station 2 – Tender results and Contract award, and approves the award of the contract to Gulf Developments Inc. — Town of LaSalle (@TownofLaSalle) October 10, 2023

The Three Fire Station Operating Financial plan includes an additional fire station at the intersection of Front Road and Gary Avenue.

JP Tompson Architects was awarded the overall design for the project.

Councillors believe as the town will need more fire stations as it continues to grow in population.

Construction on the two-bay, 14,500 square foot fire hall will begin in November.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1, 2025.