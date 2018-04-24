

CTV Windsor





The site for Chatham's new casino has been officially approved.

Council on Monday gave unanimous approval to the application from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. to build a 45,000 square foot facility at 615 Richmond St.

The new $36 million Cascades Casino is expected to feature over 300 slots and ten game tables as well as two restaurants while creating 200 new jobs.

Close to 100 current Dresden employees will also be retained at the new casino.

Construction is anticipated to begin this spring.

The new casino is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

The Dresden Slots facility would close at that time, but the racetrack will still operate under the Dresden Agricultural Society.

Gateway also has properties in Langley, Penticton and Kamloops B.C., with plans to open more in Ontario.