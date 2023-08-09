Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin

Construction on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. is set to get underway in August 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Construction on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. is set to get underway in August 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver