Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin

A busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.

Dominion Boulevard between Northwood Street to Ojibway Street will be closed starting this week through December as crews begin storm sewer, water main, pavement and street lighting rehabilitation work.

“This is a big undertaking here,” said Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison.

“There'll be new bike lanes, there'll be new sidewalks, and we'll get rid of the famous ditches on Dominion. So that's a big improvement,” he added. “The other big one is up at the south end at Ojibway, that intersection is the only way to get into all the houses that go in behind Holy Names High School, and so that'll become a signalized intersection, so there'll be a green light for those folks to get out of there.”

Only local traffic will be permitted.

Officials said the section of road will be widened to three lanes and will include bike lanes once complete.

Morrison explained that officials understand people’s concern about the timing of the project, and suggested motorists’ plan ahead considering the start of the school year just around the corner.

“It's a long project, unfortunately, and it's gonna go right to the end of the year. So people should start making plans on how they're going to go north-south. And certainly think ahead about the school year coming up because, you know, the reason we're doing a lot of this is there's just too much traffic,” he said.

The cost of the project is roughly $5.5 million.