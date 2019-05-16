

CTV Windsor





Regional transit from Windsor to Leamington is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, Windsor’s Environment, Transportation Standing Committee approved a five-year pilot project.

The proposal calls for Transit Windsor to operate a bus to Leamington six days a week, with stops at the municipal recreation centres in Kingsville and Essex.

Under the plan, one bus would make three roundtrips a day, five days a week – one in the morning, one midday and a final trip during the late afternoon. Two trips would be scheduled on Saturday’s.

City council still must sign off on the plan, and if approved, city engineer Mark Winterton says the bus service to the county could start in July.

“For a private pilot program, we are enthusiastic this will set the stage for a permanent program,” says Winterton.

The plan was developed after Leamington received a provincial grant of more than $600,000 earlier this year to create a transit link between the town and Windsor.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says their funding ends in 2023, but she feels that is enough time to see if regional transit is sustainable.

Winterton says there is no additional capital cost to the city.

He adds under the plan, the routes will connect with the Transit Windsor system at St. Clair College.

“At St. Clair College, we would allow no additional cost to the rider transfer into our city system so they will be able to then access the entire system,” says Winterton. “But then when they came back they would have to pay if they are to get to St. Clair College and then at St. Clair College pay whatever the Leamington fare is to get back to Leamington.”

The ride would cost $10 one way or $15 roundtrip.

A monthly pass would cost $250.