Closures and cancellations due to snow storm in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Some events are being cancelled or postponed as a snow storm moves through the region on Wednesday.

Here are some of the closures and cancellations:

Windsor

In-person classes at St. Clair College after 3 p.m. are cancelled, online courses will continue.

As a result of weather conditions affecting our area, all in-person classes scheduled after 3 pm at St. Clair College campuses are cancelled.

Faculty will communicate with their students if there will be an online class. pic.twitter.com/gagx2Y7aEl — St. Clair College (@StClairCollege) January 25, 2023

The University of Windsor is also cancelling all classes and labs in all delivery modes including online and hy-flex as of 4 p.m.

The Toldo Lancer Centre will close as of 5 p.m. and Leddy Library will also be closed as of 6:30 p.m.

The campus remains open, and students living in residence will not see an interruption in services.

Due to inclement weather, the University of Windsor will be cancelling all classes and labs in all delivery modes (in-person, online and hy-flex) as of 4 p.m. today.



👉 The Toldo Lancer Centre will close as of 5 p.m.

👉 Leddy Library will close as of 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/eRklvM8X8i — UWindsor (@UWindsor) January 25, 2023

Amherstburg

All municipal facilities in @Aburg_TownHall will close at 3pm including The Libro Centre.

LaSalle

2023 Draft Budget Open House – Postponed. LaSalle is postponing tonight's open house at the Vollmer Complex due to the weather. They will let the public know of a new date and time in the next couple of days. In the meantime, if you would like more information about the budget, visit www.placespeak.com/LaSalle2023Budget

Chatham-Kent

Due to impending inclement weather, the 2023 Budget Deliberation session on Wednesday evening, January 25 has been cancelled. The Council Meeting closed session has also been moved from January 25th to January 26 at 4:30 pm. Budget deliberations for Thursday, January 26 at 6:00 pm will continue as planned. Additional deliberations will be held as needed January 31 – February 2, 2023.

Essex County

Tonight's Junior "B" hockey games between LaSalle and Chatham and Lakeshore and Wheatley postponed.

Did we miss one? Email the web team at ctvnewswindsor.ca.