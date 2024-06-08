WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg

    Chatham-Kent police canine Helix. (Source: CKPS) Chatham-Kent police canine Helix. (Source: CKPS)
    Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.

    Officers were called to a business on James Street in Wallaceburg just before 2:30 a.m.

    Police say K9 Helix found two men inside and were arrested.

    One of the accused was released with a future court date while the second was held pending a bail hearing.

