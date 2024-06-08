CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a business on James Street in Wallaceburg just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say K9 Helix found two men inside and were arrested.
One of the accused was released with a future court date while the second was held pending a bail hearing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
At least 94 Palestinians are killed in heavy fighting in Gaza area around hostage rescue
Israel on Saturday rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the largest such recovery operation since the war began. At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza, the Health Ministry said.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Danish prime minister suffers minor whiplash after a man assaulted her in central Copenhagen
Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and though unharmed, she was "shaken by the incident," according to her office, adding that she has canceled her program for the day to rest.
The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower to mark 50 days until the Paris Games
The Olympic rings were mounted to the iconic Parisian landmark on Friday to mark 50 days until the sports world gathers in the French capital for the quadrennial sports festival.
'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
A real nut case: Cold Stone Creamery faces suit over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Shopping Trends
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
-
Ont. woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
London
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
-
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
-
Grey Bruce Public Health issues alert after string of overdoses
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
Barrie
-
Vehicle stolen from Barrie home recovered
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
-
Pedestrian struck by transport, OPP investigating driver for failing to remain at scene
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.
-
Collingwood native to compete in prestigious motorcycle race
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Relief in the Sault as Canada/US border strike deadline delayed until next week
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
-
Manitoulin teacher honoured by Armed Forces for her work to support soldiers
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
-
Sault College facing challenging financial times
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
Ottawa
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
-
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ back this Saturday
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.
-
Here's how your support is helping CHEO
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
Toronto
-
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
-
2 arrested as part of historical human trafficking investigation in Toronto
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Peel region hit-and-run
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Downtown Montreal restaurant told to close packed terrasse on Grand Prix Friday night
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Cafe Ferreira was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
-
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
-
Montreal City Hall hosts open house on Saturday after five years of renovation
Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.
Winnipeg
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by train: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
-
'Nothing like a festival': A look at the events that will be taking over Manitoba communities this summer
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
-
'I actually sent it to my son': Social media post about fake AI cameras in Winnipeg goes viral
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview RCMP on scene of serious collision on Highway 49
Valleyview RCMP and officers from High Prairie, Faust and Grande Prairie detachments are on scene at a serious collision on Highway 49, north of Township Road 734, Saturday morning.
-
Windy weather in Edmonton a boon for some while others wait for better days to blow in
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
-
Oilers plan to stick to so-far successful script for start of Stanley Cup Final
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
-
Steady foot of Paredes leads Stampeders to 32-24 win over Tiger-Cats
Chip or no chip in the football, Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes didn't care.
Regina
-
Regina German Club A/C unit destroyed, management believes it was dismantled for metals
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
-
Queen City Pride draws attention to 'Statement of Faith' from group behind stadium worship event
As pride month activities kick off in Regina, Queen City Pride is raising concerns over a free music and worship event happening at Mosaic Stadium.
-
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
Vancouver
-
NHL's top draft prospect, North Vancouver's Macklin Celebrini in no rush to turn pro
Macklin Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future rests with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft.
-
'He's taking your lunch': Bear's theft from golf cart caught on camera in Whistler
A hungry black bear interrupted a round of golf in Whistler recently, and the interaction was caught on camera.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Vancouver Island
-
Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
-
-
'We're really crowded': Duncan-based food bank needs to expand due to rising demand
The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is the only food bank in the City of Duncan, and it is under immense pressure.
Atlantic
-
Volunteers to dish out free hot meals from new canteen truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
-
N.B. intervention; province seeks intervener status in S.K. Parents’ Bill of Rights court case
A move by the Higgs government to join Alberta in applying for intervener status in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Court of Appeals case is being met with skepticism by at least one New Brunswick MLA.
-
East Coast Comic Expo welcomes thousands to Moncton
The East Coast Comic Expo is at the Moncton Coliseum Friday and Saturday offering over 50 vendors and 100 artists.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.