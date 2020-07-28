WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeview Park Marina is getting ready to put boaters back on the water.

The City of Windsor says there will be a gradual reopening of the boat ramp and fuel pump starting Saturday, Aug. 1.

Boaters will be contacted by staff at the marina between Aug. 1 – 7 as their dock becomes ready to launch their boat for the season.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 7 the marina will operate on the following schedule:

Customer Service Office and Fuel Docks:

Monday to Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Launch Ramps:

Monday to Friday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More water fun will be made available Wednesday as the city reopens Sandpoint Beach.

There will be enhanced safety measures in place such as life guards on duty, access will be controlled by staff, and beach goers will be asked to maintain social distance at all times.

The health unit will not be conducting water safety tests this year due to a lack of resources, so the city has employed Caduceon Environmental Laboratories test the water.

The City of Windsor website has alerts should there be any issue with the water for residents to ensure the beach is safe and open.