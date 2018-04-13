

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents will have a chance to tour the new city hall during the city’s 126th birthday celebrations.

The city’s annual birthday celebration will be held on May 26th this year, and will include a tour of the new city facility, along with the mayor’s walk on the riverfront.

There will be entertainment and food to go along with the sneak peek of the $44-million city hall, which is right next to the existing building.

Work continues on the building, which is scheduled to open at the end of May. City staff is hoping to start moving into the building sometime early next month.