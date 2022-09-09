Church encouraging community to help when nature calls

All Saints Anglican Church in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Facebook) All Saints Anglican Church in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver