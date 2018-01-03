

CTV Windsor





Cars.com has announced nominees for its 2018 Best of Awards, and the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica is nominated in two categories.

The Chrysler Pacifica is one of three nominees in the Family Car of the Year category with the Honda Ridgeline and the Subaru Outback.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is also a nominee in the Eco-Friendly Car of the Year category. The other nominees are the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Honda Civic.

“Our team of car experts tests hundreds of new vehicles each year with one main goal: to help shoppers make the right decision about what to buy to fit their specific needs,” said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com’s editor-in-chief. “At the end of each year, we determine which cars stood out ahead of the pack to narrow down our list to the very best. With six award categories, we aim to help car shoppers across a wide array of segments, budgets and lifestyles.”

The website says each car represented on the list must be a 2018 model and excel in three key criteria: quality, innovation and value.

To qualify for the top award – Best of 2018 – models must be all-new or fully redesigned.

The nominees for the Best of 2018 are the Honda Accord, the Honda Civic Type R, the Kia Stinger, the Volkswagen Atlas, the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volvo XC60.

Award winners will be announced Jan. 16, 2018, during Cars.com’s 2018 Best of Awards event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.