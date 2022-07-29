Children on a boat without life jackets prompts safety reminder from police

OPP are reminding boaters to make sure they’re prepared for a day on the water after a man was charged for not having the proper lifejackets for those on board.

Police saw a boat with young kids aboard without life jackets during a joint marine security operation conducted by the Essex County OPP and RCMP marine units, along with the United States Board Patrol and Coast Guard on the Detroit River in LaSalle on Thursday.

It was determined the boat operator did not have any child-sized life jackets for the two children aged five and seven. Police say the boat also had no bow rail and officers were worried there could be a “strong possibility” for the children to fall into the water as conditions were choppy.

As a result, a 61-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged with: Operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

Police are reminding all boat enthusiasts to be prepared. Everyone needs to be familiar with all of their boat’s safety equipment and know where it is in case of an emergency.

Police are also reminding boaters of the importance of having properly fitted life jackets and always wearing them when entering water.

“Preparing for that day on the water will save lives,” police said in a news release. “When it comes to ensuring a child's safety on the water, no piece of equipment is more vital than a life jacket.”

Information on boating safety and how to know if you’re wearing a fitted life jacket is available on Transport Canada’s website.