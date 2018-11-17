Check those Lotto Max tickets if purchased in Windsor
Friday night's Lotto Max draw has made someone who purchased a ticket in Windsor hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.
Windsor is one of three cities where a second prize winning ticket worth $433,189.40 was sold for the draw. The other cities where this prize money was won are Mississauga and Pickering.
As well, two MAXMILLIONS prizes, worth $1,000,000 each, were sold in the London area and Richmond Hill.
There was no winner for the jackpot which will climb to an estimated $60-million next Friday.
