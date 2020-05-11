WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have released the identity of a 40-year-old Windsor man killed in a crash near Comber.

Police say Kamia Barry died when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old Chatham, Ont., woman was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.