LONDON, ONT -- An overnight crash south of Comber has claimed the life of a Windsor man and left a woman injured.

The crash was first reported by OPP at 11:12 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310.

Highway 77 was closed between Lakeshore Road 309 and Lakeshore Road 311 but has since reopened.

A 40-year-old Windsor man was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

A 34-year-old Chatham woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.