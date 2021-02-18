WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 25-year-old man with impaired driving after officers say he drove into a snow bank.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Chatham on Wednesday night.

Officers say the man backed out of the driveway erratically, right into a snow bank. As he started to drive away, officers initiated a traffic stop. The man immediately exited his vehicle and was allegedly argumentative with police.

Through investigation, police believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was placed under arrest.

Police say the man pulled away from the officer in an attempt to resist arrest and return to the residence.

Following a short struggle, the man was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The Chatham man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, escape lawful custody and resist arrest. He was released pending a future court date of March 19.