WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 55-year-old Chatham man after a collision involving a police cruiser.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a crash involving a police cruiser on Park Street near Prince Street in Chatham.

Police say no one was injured and minor damage was reported.

The Chatham man was charged with start from stopped position – not in safety.