WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say the organizer of the Chatham-Kent Freedom Group rally has been charged and could face a fine of up to $100,000.

The group held a rally on Nov. 21, in Tecumseh Park in Chatham, followed by a march through the downtown core.

Chatham-Kent police and municipal by-law enforcement officers investigated the event and say that the number of attendees exceeded the numbers permitted for an outdoor gathering.

“During these difficult and challenging times those jeopardizing public safety and contradicting the law, will be held accountable to the courts,” said Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn. “The law is clear and requires responsible action.”

A 32-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been issued a Provincial Offences Act Summons for failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order as per Ontario Regulation 364/20, of the Reopening Ontario Act.

This legislation states that person convicted of this offence is liable to a fine of not less than $10,000 and not more than $100,000, and could include a term of imprisonment of not more than one year.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2021.

Chatham-Kent Public Health medical officer of health Dr. David Colby said in Thursday’s news briefing he’s concerned about gatherings.

"This is potentially a recipe of disaster,” said Colby. “The last thing we want is to get in further trouble."

There are currently 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.