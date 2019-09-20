

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say they have found the body of a missing woman.

Catherine Boyle, 70, of Chatham, was reported missing last week.

Police say Boyle and the white Ford Explorer Sport Trac were recovered from the Sydenham River just outside of Tupperville by the CKPS Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for Friday in London.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen this truck being driven on Tupperville Road last Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rob Bowles at robbo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6655.