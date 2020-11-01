WINDSOR, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating the circumstances around a single vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Police say a crash on Smoke Line near Thamesville has left a 51-year-old man dead.

The Chatham-Kent police traffic unit has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigation officer, PC Flikweert, at 519 436-6600 ext. 87146 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.