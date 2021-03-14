WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police stopped 175 vehicles and administered two roadside tests during a Saturday night RIDE program.

The checks were conducted in Blenheim, Chatham and Ridgetown.

Police say no one was charged with impaired driving, but three charges were laid under the Liquor License Act and six charges from the Highway Traffic Act.

While no one was charged during the RIDE program, a single vehicle crash in Blenheim led to an impaired driving charge for an 18-year-old Ridgetown man.

Police say officers responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The officer suspected through investigation the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A roadside test was administered and the man failed. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for further breath tests.

Police say he has been released pending a future court date.