WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old man with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act on Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers responded to the report of a social gathering in a garage at a residence on Charing Cross Road around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The homeowner, a Harwich Township man, was charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and issued a ticket.

Reopening Act tickets usually come with a fine of $880 or more.

Officers say those who did not live there were asked to leave.

Police didn’t say if it was a Super Bowl party.