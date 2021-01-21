Advertisement
Chatham woman gets $880 ticket for alleged social gathering at a residence
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:36AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Chatham woman was given a ticket worth $880 for allegedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act.
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a report of social gathering at a residence in Chatham around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act and issued an $880 ticket.
Those who did not live in the residence were asked to leave.