WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Chatham woman was given a ticket worth $880 for allegedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a report of social gathering at a residence in Chatham around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act and issued an $880 ticket.

Those who did not live in the residence were asked to leave.