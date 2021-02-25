WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has been rescinded.

The hospital president and CEO Lori Marshall said infection and prevention control measures will remain in place across the organization and CKHA will continue to review and monitor the impact of the pandemic.

Marshall added visitor restrictions remain in place and only essential care partners are permitted for inpatients, “but stay tuned for visitor restrictions,” as Marshall thought some restrictions might be loosened in the near future.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent residents are reminded to be careful of scammers using automated calls asking for personal information like a social insurance number to book an appointment for a vaccination.

Marshall said “don’t divulge personal information” and residents will receive a call from a live person not a machine.

The region’s medical health officer Dr. David Colby said vaccine rollout for Chatham-Kent continues as public health received a shipment of doses on Tuesday.

A computer glitch prevented Colby from giving an exact number, but he estimated hundreds of health care workers had received their first shot so far.

Colby said simultaneously public health teams are returning to long-term care homes to give the booster shot to residents who want it.

He expected that work to wrap up by the end of the week.