Chatham-Kent Fire to develop Fire Master Plan

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is developing a Fire Master Plan and is looking for community input.

The Fire Master Plan is aimed at making the community safer and outlines emergency services planning for the next 10 years.

Chatham-Kent residents have the chance to complete a short questionnaire to offer input into the plan’s development.

“The Fire Master Plan will be informed by the Community Risk Assessment, legislation, industry best practices, Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, and community input and is intended to guide the Municipality’s fire services for the next ten years,” says assistant fire chief Adam Walters. “Dillon Consulting who has been retained by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to undertake a Community Risk Assessment and Fire Master Plan.”

The Fire Master Plan is a strategic document that will help guide council for the next decade in offering effective and efficient fire protection as well as emergency services in the municipality.

The plan will aim to enhance the use of the three lines of defence (public education and prevention, fire safety standards and code enforcement and emergency response) model.

To take part in the community survey visit Let’s Talk CK.