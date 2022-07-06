Chatham-Kent announces new medical officer of health

Chatham-Kent will soon have a new medical officer of health.

Dr. Mario Kangeswaren was announced as the successful candidate for the role at a special meeting of the Chatham-Kent Board of Health on Wednesday.

He will be filling the vacancy created when Dr. David Colby announced his retirement earlier this year.

Kangeswaren will be the acting medical officer of health until approval is received from the minister of health as outlined in the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

“We are very eager to have Dr. Kangeswaren take on a leadership role with our local public health unit,” said councillor Joe Faas, Chair of the Chatham-Kent Board of Health. “I believe that he brings with him a fresh perspective that will serve the Chatham-Kent community well and we look forward to him onboarding, officially, in the weeks to come.”

Kangeswaren has a medical degree from Saba University in the Netherlands, as well as a Masters of Science in Family Medicine from McGill University in Quebec and a Masters of Public Health from the University of Waterloo.

Kangeswaren has trained and practiced in a wide variety of locations across Canada and the United States, ranging from smaller, rural areas to large, urban centres.

Kangeswaren will begin his duties no later than Aug. 29, 2022.