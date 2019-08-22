Cause listed as accidental after fire at apartment construction site on Wyandotte
Crews were called to the fire on Wyandotte Street at Crawford in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Courtesy Robert Rammeloo / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:08PM EDT
Damage is estimated at $10,000 after a fire at a construction site for an apartment building.
Crews were called to the fire on Wyandotte Street at Crawford on Thursday morning. The intersection was closed, but has since reopened.
Fire officials say it was accidental and construction related.
The blaze broke out on the second floor.
There were no reported injuries.