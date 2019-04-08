Car crashes into fence along Windsor’s riverfront
A single-vehicle crash at the foot of Glengarry Avenue at Riverside Drive involved a car stuck on a fence pole in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Windsor police say nobody was hurt after a car ended up on top of a fence along the riverfront.
Officers were called to Riverside Drive and Glengarry Avenue at 8:21 a.m. Monday morning.
No word on how the car wound up on the fence.
Traffic is not impacted by the crash.