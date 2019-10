CTV Windsor





A look at the candidates running in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in the 2019 federal election, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Green Party - Giovanni Abati

People's Party of Canada - Dan Burr

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada - Laura Chesnik

Conservative Party - Leo Demarce

New Democrat Party - Cheryl Hardcastle

Liberal - Irek Kusmierczyk