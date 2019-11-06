WINDSOR – Disappointment, anger and frustration are being expressed after about 160 Canadian flags were taken from the First World War section of a Windsor cemetery.

The flags were reported missing from Windsor Grove Cemetery on Monday.

President of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee Paul Lauzon is upset over the theft from soldiers’ gravesites.

Lauzon says he can’t understand why someone would take the flags, which are not valuable and are available at dollar stores.

The flags were put up by committee members last week as a tribute leading up to Remembrance Day.

Within hours of the story breaking a local man, who wants to remain anonymous, has already donated over 100 flags to replace some of the ones that were stolen.

A bigger Canadian flag on the pole was also stolen.