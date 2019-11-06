Canadian flags stolen from soldiers' graves at Windsor cemetery
The Canadian flags were missing from Windsor Grove Cemetery in Windsor, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:59AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:09AM EST
WINDSOR – Disappointment, anger and frustration are being expressed after about 160 Canadian flags were taken from the First World War section of a Windsor cemetery.
The flags were reported missing from Windsor Grove Cemetery on Monday.
President of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee Paul Lauzon is upset over the theft from soldiers’ gravesites.
Lauzon says he can’t understand why someone would take the flags, which are not valuable and are available at dollar stores.
The flags were put up by committee members last week as a tribute leading up to Remembrance Day.
Within hours of the story breaking a local man, who wants to remain anonymous, has already donated over 100 flags to replace some of the ones that were stolen.
A bigger Canadian flag on the pole was also stolen.