A Canadian barge carrying steel coil has crashed into a dock along the Detroit River.

The incident happened just west of the Ambassador Bridge.

The barge was headed downriver at about nine knots when it made contact with a dock on the Detroit side of the river, also getting stuck in the shallow water, according to a staff member at Sault St. Marie-based Purvis Marine Limited.

The company isn't sure what caused the mishap but investigators are on scene assessing the cause and damage. There are no injuries.

A tugboat owned by PML is involved in trying to pry the barge free from the wall.