Canadian barge crashes into dock in Detroit River
A Canadian barge carrying steel coil crashed into a dock along the Detroit River. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 5:08PM EST
A Canadian barge carrying steel coil has crashed into a dock along the Detroit River.
The incident happened just west of the Ambassador Bridge.
The barge was headed downriver at about nine knots when it made contact with a dock on the Detroit side of the river, also getting stuck in the shallow water, according to a staff member at Sault St. Marie-based Purvis Marine Limited.
The company isn't sure what caused the mishap but investigators are on scene assessing the cause and damage. There are no injuries.
A tugboat owned by PML is involved in trying to pry the barge free from the wall.