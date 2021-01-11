WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is looking for talented dancers to join its ballet school and is hosting virtual auditions in Windsor Thursday.

As part of the RWB’s professional division’s 2020/2021 audition tour, virtual auditions will be held live over webcam.

Dancers will be able to audition from their homes or local studios.

“It has never been easier to audition with the RWB and join the distinguished alumni who have graduated into careers with premiere dance companies around the world, as company dancers, ballet masters, choreographers, and teachers,” an RWB news release says.

The professional division audition tour will hold auditions on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the following times:

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 pm: Audition 10-12 years

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 pm: Q &A – all age groups

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 pm: Audition 13+ years

The ballet school is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Those looking to secure an audition can register online.