More local reaction is coming in after unionized workers at Caesars Windsor rejected a second deal Friday.

The CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island Gordon Orr is expressing disappointment.

Although he can't say an exact economic impact to tourism, he says it's a hit because Caesars draws people to the region which aren't coming now.

Orr says there may also be long-term ramification for this long strike.

"People will recognize that in three or four years, when the contract is back up being careful about booking and that is what one meeting planner had told me when I talked to her that they would consider Caesars Windsor again, but not any time around their next contract negotiations."

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield says he's surprised and disappointed to hear the membership shot down the second deal.

He's calling on the province to step in.

"I think the time is now that the Labour Minister, my friend Kevin Flynn takes on more of a hands on approach and gets the very best arbitrators and conciliators that he can round up and get them back to the table as soon as possible, " says Hatfield.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's very shocked the membership voted down the second tentative deal.

He says people who are not from Windsor still view the area as a labour militant city.

"I hear that all the time in discussions, they're afraid of a union," says Dilkens. "When you have a strike like this it just re-enforcing some of those stereotypes or biases that folks have or notions they have in their mind and it does make it more difficult, there's no doubt it makes it more difficult when talking to investors."

Saturday is day 44 of the strike.

This is officially the longest strike in Caesars Windsor history.