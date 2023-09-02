'Buskers on the Block' is back downtown this weekend
The streets of downtown Windsor will once again be filled with music and fun entertainment.
'Buskers on the Block' returns this weekend with some on-street performances.
This is a project of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).
Local artists will be paid $250 by the DWBIA for each gig, on top of whatever they might make in tips.
There are two performance time slops, 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. with performance spots including Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive, University, Maiden Lane West, and Tuscarora.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
Precariously employed people 20 per cent more likely to die early than securely employed: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
CSIS disinformation campaign leans on Soviet imagery, as Ottawa tracks 'grey media'
Canada's spy agency is leaning on Soviet imagery to help prime the public against disinformation but experts say Moscow is more likely to use images that make readers think the messaging is coming from North American sources.
Canada's envoy to Ukraine says Canadian support will outlast Russian invasion
Canada's new ambassador to Ukraine had an eerie sense of deja vu when she reached Kyiv last month.
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico who later was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died.
Kitchener
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?
The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
-
Shooting in Hagersville, Ont. leads to serious injuries, one arrest
An arrest has been made and one person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital following an early morning shooting in Hagersville, Ont.
-
'I think I’m very ready for it': Nearly 5,000 students expected to move into U of G dorms over long weekend
It’s move in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on the Royal City to attend the University of Guelph.
London
-
It’s move-in day at Western University as thousands of students come to London, Ont.
Noah Teftal has flown 3,000 km from Calgary Alta. to London, Ont. and is ready to start life at Western University.
-
Londoners run to raise $30K for Palestine and local charities
Hundreds of Londoners signed up to participate in the ‘Run for Palestine’ on Saturday, a not-for-profit organization that fundraises for Palestine and Palestinian refugee camps in the Middle East.
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after vehicle caught going double the speed limit on Highway 400
A man faces charges after a vehicle was stopped driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 400.
-
Charges laid after single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Oro Medonte on Friday.
-
Road closures, checkpoints and hefty fines: Wasaga Beach and OPP crackdown on H20i car rally
Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach can expect a significant police presence over Labour Day weekend, with the OPP warning dangerous driving "will not be tolerated" as police and the Town aim to stop an illegal car rally before it starts.
Northern Ontario
-
Unique traffic stop leads to multiple charges, including impaired driving
A 28-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing several charges including impaired driving following an unusual traffic stop in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Sudbury weapons call resolved without incident, police say
Early morning weapon’s complaint in Greater Sudbury’s west end has been resolved without incident, police say.
Ottawa
-
64-year-old pronounced dead after boat capsizes on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a boat capsized on the St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Coming temperatures in the 30s prompt heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as temperatures are expected to soar to midsummer highs over the next several days.
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
Toronto
-
Raymond Moriyama, Canadian 'visionary architect,' has died
Raymond Moriyama, the renowned architect behind several buildings in Canada and around the world, has died.
-
Top Ontario court officials faced discipline behind closed doors over 'racist,' 'bereft' comments
Two top Ontario court officials – a judge and a justice of the peace – avoided public hearings and instead faced discipline behind closed doors last year after complaints were filed over respective comments they made about a young racialized offender and an accused Indigenous person.
-
Ontario will not require masks in schools this fall despite uptick in COVID cases
The Ontario Ministry of Education will not mandate mask-wearing when students return to class this fall, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Quebec fighter learns she's 3 months pregnant days before major match
Quebec MMA fighter Corinne Laframboise never thought she'd be grateful for a sprained ankle. But when she received the results of a routine blood test on Wednesday -- just one week before the biggest match of her career -- she couldn't have been more thankful.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
-
Woman in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on Que. highway
A woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 40 in the Repentigny, Que. area mid-day Saturday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond Friday night.
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who maintained Canadian roots while turning beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavoured song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.
-
Body found in Saint John River, police investigating
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was found in the Saint John River Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Local TikTokers cause disturbance at CF Polo Park: Police
Two Winnipeg youths have been arrested after a social media meet and greet gone wrong Friday evening.
-
Police looking for public's help after random shooting incident
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for randomly shooting a gun outside a home near the Health Sciences Centre Friday.
-
A busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
It was another busy start to the weekend for the Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service (WFPS) as fire crews were called to two blazes in the city's North End Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police
An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.
-
Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg dies
Troy Emery Twigg, one of the founding members of Making Treaty 7, has died.
-
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
-
21-year-old man in hospital after being hit and dragged by a truck at work
A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a truck while he was working.
-
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
Vancouver
-
Historically bad B.C. wildfire season could be followed by floods, landslides in affected communities, expert says
The historically bad B.C. wildfire season could potentially be followed by more disasters in the months to come, according to one expert.
-
Size and complexity of Highway 97 rockslide make predicting reopening impossible, ministry says
The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway.
-
Temporary West Kelowna RCMP officers execute warrants, seize weapons
Mounties in West Kelowna say though their attention remains focused on the McDougall Creek wildfire, officers from other jurisdictions temporarily assigned to their detachment have picked up the slack.