WINDSOR -- If you frequent Jackson Park in Windsor, then you may have already noticed that it is starting to be transformed.

Fencing is now going up at the park to get set for the 2019 edition of the Bright Lights Windsor.

Crews have been working this fall on repairs to the pathways through the park and a bigger parking lot is now completely paved.

City officials say areas of the park are now closed to traffic.

Once all of the fences are up, electrical crews will begin the massive task of stringing thousands of strands of Christmas lights in time for the holiday event.

Tucker Electrical was awarded the contract to set up and tear down the festival displays at a cost of nearly $178,000.

The Bright Lights Festival has come under scrutiny as some residents feel the $3 million spent on capital -- $1.5 million in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2018 -- could have been better spent elsewhere.

But the city claims the event has been a hit.

More than 100,000 people visited the lights festival at Jackson Park from Dec. 7, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.