Windsor city council gave the thumbs up to keeping the lights on at the annual Bright Lights Festival.

Council unanimously approved a tender with tucker electrical to set up and tear down the annual bright lights festival at Jackson Park.

The cost is nearly $178,000 and work on the holiday spectacle will begin late this month.

Resident Brenda Weeks-Clarke questions whether it should be a city priority and if it is, why the city won't consider moving the festival downtown to the riverfront.

"That way, the sizable investment will pack a bigger bang for its many bucks. as an impressive showpiece, it would beckon our neighbours from across the river... telling the world that we are here."