

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials want to give Windsor residents a chance to visit Bright Lights Windsor when it’s not so severely cold outside.

The light display at Jackson Park will now continue until Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Officials say they have extended it two days due to ongoing popularity and requests from the community for more opportunities to visit beyond the current severe cold snap.

Temperatures are forecast to remain extremely low on Friday and Saturday, but relief should begin to arrive on Sunday. Officials say this extension will hopefully give visitors another chance to enjoy the display with weather that’s seasonably wintry but not quite so bitter.

Bright Lights Windsor runs from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. nightly until the final day on Tuesday.

To learn more about Bright Lights Windsor, call 311 or visit www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca.