WINDSOR, ONT. -- Bridge 2 Bridge Marathon of Health founder, Josh Horan, hit the pavement Saturday to kick off his signature fundraising event.

“We want to encourage people to get outside,” says Horan. “Enjoy what nature has to offer and hopefully alleviates some stress.”

Before he hit the ground running, Olympic-hopeful, Noelle Montcalm sent well wishes virtually.

Horan ran from Belle River to the Ambassador Bridge.

Monday raised will be distributed between Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

If you are interested in supporting or participating in this cause, please visit www.Bridge2bridge.ca for more information.