WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor restaurant has been added to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

WECHU said there was a possible risk of exposure at Boston Pizza on Walker Road in Windsor.

The dates of possible exposure are Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health unit will reach out directly to those identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case to provide further instructions.

The WECHU lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The potential exposures listed on the page are considered ‘low risk’, but as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV News is reaching out to Boston Pizza for comment.