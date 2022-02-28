Bird flu in Michigan prompts zoo to move birds indoors
A majority of birds on exhibit at the Detroit Zoo are being moved indoors as a precaution against the bird flu which federal and state officials have confirmed to be in Michigan.
The Detroit Zoological Society says Friday that the birds will remain indoors as long as necessary to ensure their health and safety, and many will be out of public view.
Flamingos, ostrich, cassowary, sandhill cranes and the zoo-roaming peafowl will be among the birds out of view, as will all birds housed in the Matilda R. Wilson Free-Flight Aviary.
Federal officials said a strain of the virus had been detected in a noncommercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County in southwestern Michigan.
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.
Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.
Live updates: Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Russia
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
How a Google search led to a 10-year career with Canada's spy service
Former spy Andrew Kirsch talks to CTV's Your Morning about his new book, detailing in as much detail as he can his nearly 10 years with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.
Children called 911, relayed key details about killer amid mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer and his replica police car as the tragedy unfolded around them.
'Delay means death': We're running out of ways to adapt to the climate crisis, new report shows. Here are the key takeaways
Climate change is on course to transform life on Earth as we know it, and unless global warming is dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will reach points where they can no longer adapt to the new normal, according to a major report published Monday.
Cambridge road reopens after Friday's cooking oil spill
Saginaw Parkway has reopened in Cambridge, three days after a truck carrying 16,000 litres of used cooking oil overturned onto the road.
Four people injured in crash near Mount Forest
OPP say four people have serious injuries after a crash Sunday evening just south of Mount Forest.
The Glorious Sons to headline all-Canadian Thursday show at Rock The Park
Following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Rock the Park is back for 2022 and organizers have announced an all-Canadian line up for Thursday July 14.
Norfolk County resident loses over $200k in online romance scam
OPP are warning the public after a Norfolk County resident lost over $200,000 in a romance scam.
Bake something sweet and help animals in need on National Cupcake Day
An annual campaign encourages dessert lovers to get baking on National Cupcake Day to support furry friends across the country.
York Regional Police now using life-saving What3Words app
York Regional Police (YRP) is now using a life-saving app to provide quick assistance to those in need.
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the end of vaccine passports in Ottawa
Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and all indoor settings on Tuesday.
Man with sword arrested in Brockville, Ont. vaccine passport dispute
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly carrying a sword during a dispute at a Brockville, Ont. restaurant about providing proof of vaccination.
Ontario set to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital in Halifax, has been found guilty of fraud after using public money to pay for more than $45,000 dollars of personal expenses.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and delays for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
'Serious' assault sends one person to hospital: Winnipeg police
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
'It's incredible to see': Light pillars captured in northern Manitoba's winter sky
A Manitoba Hydro employee in Northern Manitoba captured a spectacular sight in the winter sky – pillars of light shooting up into the atmosphere.
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
New 9th Avenue bridge, connecting Inglewood with East Village, opens
Calgary city officials opened the Ninth Avenue S.E. bridge Monday morning, replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place during the removal of the original 110-year-old Inglewood bridge that had reached the end of its lifespan.
Flames take over southeast Edmonton apartment complex, forcing residents out of homes
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's number of COVID-19 hospital patients dropped on Friday below 1,300 for the first time since late January.
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
New rules for COVID-19 travel testing have British Columbians packing their bags
Strict COVID-19 testing requirements that have prevented many British Columbians from travelling internationally for nearly two years are changing.