Bird e-scooters and e-bikes return to Windsor streets

After a highly successful first year in Windsor, Bird Canada is deploying 500 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes into the community “imminently,” according to company officials.

Bird Canada hopes fewer COVID restrictions at the border and at local businesses, along with more ride locations around the city will give uptake in ridership a sophomore bump.

Windsor led the nation in 2021 for longest ride lengths at 27 minutes, according to the City of Windsor.

Total rides on the mobility devices reached 130,756 in 2021 by more than 27,000 unique users. The average ride distance was 4.3 km and the average ride time clocked in at 27 minutes, according to a report going before council Monday, which is asking the city to renew the pilot for year two.

“Usually we see after the first year, less ‘fun’ riding, riding for leisure and fun,” says Stewart Lyons. “Usually it’s about getting from A to B, getting to social events, getting to dining and purchasing things.”

Weather is a factor with deployment, Lyons says, but once temperatures get above zero, it’s game on.

“If there’s a day when it’s three degrees or five degrees, whatever, as long as it’s relatively clear and devoid of ice, we put the scooters out,” Lyons says.

This year, the e-scooters will be able to ride through campus at UWindsor and Bird is in talks with the college to do the same.

On top of new pricing models and more multi-day ride pass options, There will also be equity programs offering 50 per cent off.

“Once we confirm you, there’s significant discounts if you’re challenged financially to afford it,” Lyons says.

The 2021 season didn’t go off without a hitch.

Bird issued a total of 75 warnings and 71 suspensions for improper use and the city logged similar volumes of calls for “improper placement” of the scooters, which the company “responded to right away,” according to City of Windsor spokesperson, Jason Moore.

Local hospitals don’t keep data on injuries.

Someone who didn’t receive a complaint was Adriano Ciotoli of Windsor Eats. He teamed up with Bird to offer scooter graffiti tours of the city last season, a popular tourist attraction that he says will be back in 2022.

“The feedback was almost immediate that people loved going out and riding the scooters through the city and exploring the artwork,” says Ciotoli.

Bird Canada enjoys exclusive rights to offer the service in the city, which brought in more than $123,000 in revenue last year.

“We’ve seen it be very sustainable in places like Calgary,” Lyons says. “I don’t see why it will be any different in Windsor.”