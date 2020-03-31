WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released some advice on how to reduce health risks when picking up takeout food or drive-thru food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and other local leaders are encouraging Takeout Tuesdays to help support businesses.

The health unit says there is no current evidence that eating takeout food or drive-thru food increases your risk of illness.

In fact, health officials say takeout food and food delivery are good options for everyone because it helps maintain social distancing and reduces the amount of surfaces and people that we come into contact with.

Food safety tips from WECHU:

Always maintain the required two-metre social distance between yourself and others if waiting in line to pick up takeout food

Wait in your car if possible

Prepay online before pick up if this is an option

To further reduce risks, thoroughly wash hands with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after handling any food packaging and before eating

For any safety concerns related to how food is being handled, file a food safety complaint anonymously on our website. Public Health Inspectors will follow up within 24 hours

Note: For individuals required to self-isolate at home, use a meal delivery service instead

Information for food service workers:

Do NOT go to work if you are sick

Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water

Note that glove use is not necessary and does not replace proper hand hygiene

Continue to follow all safe food handling practices such as ensuring good personal hygiene and regularly cleaning and sanitizing equipment and utensils

How to reduce health risks when using a food delivery service

Similar to takeout, health unit officials say food delivery helps with maintaining social distancing and reduces the amount of surfaces and people that we come into contact with. There is no current evidence that eating takeout food or using a food delivery service increases your risk of illness.

If you are currently required to self-isolate, be sure to have no interaction with the delivery person by prepaying online and asking them to leave the food delivery at the entrance to your home.

Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after handling any food packaging and before eating.

For any safety concerns related to how food is being handled, file a food safety complaint anonymously. Public Health Inspectors will follow up within 24 hours.

Information for food delivery drivers: