WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s Blak’s Bakery and Craft Heads Brewing Company are teaming up to offer a new way to celebrate Paczki Day on Feb. 16.

The hometown Blak’s has been celebrating Paczki Day for 103 years, selling about 35,000 donuts in a single day, on Shrove Tuesday.

It’s not for the calorie-conscious — each jelly-filled donut packs about 500 calories and contains 25 grams of fat.

This year, Craft Heads is brewing a special four pack with Blak’s in the brewing process and it will be aged on various Blak’s paczki fillings.

“Using this time, this time when a lot of product would be going out to licensees. We’d be brewing the same beers over and over again,” said Craft Head’s Brewing Company owner Bryan Datoc. “Unfortunately, those places are being forced to be shut down. So we’re trying to Use this time to use our creativity to make these different styles of beer.”

Customers must order ahead if they want a “Special Party Pack” consisting of four beers and a half dozen paczki’s delivered to your door, supply is limited.