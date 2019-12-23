WINDSOR -- A LaSalle resident is warning other dog owners to be mindful after a suspected coyote attack on her Greyhound.

Sherri Radovich says Forrest is on the mend after receiving puncture wounds to the bottom of his legs.

She says the injuries occurred when she let Forrest and her other family dog out into the fenced-in backyard on Tuscany Drive early Thursday morning.

Radovich couldn't see in the darkness, but the other dog quickly returned just before there was a yelp and Forrest came back to the house limping.

While not aggressive, Forrest is a big dog and Radovich is surprised that a coyote would try to take on a larger breed.