WINDSOR, ONT. -- The local housing market continues to soar despite the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) the average price of home was $420,007 in November.

At this time last year the average price of a home was $338,338.

The number of homes selling has increased as well with 522 properties sold in November, a 6.31 per cent increase compared to last year.

The most popular style of homes sold were bugalows with 115 sold.

There were 83 two storey homes sold, 74 ranches, 65 split levels, and 55 raised ranches.