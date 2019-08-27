The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, 2019 Jeep Wrangler and 2019 Buick Regal X2 were named among the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers by Autotrader.

The list, announced for the sixth consecutive year by Autotrader, helps mark National Dog Day, celebrated on Aug. 26.

Editors at Autotrader curated the list of the best rides to help shoppers find the perfect new car for traveling with their four-legged friends.

Cars on the list include extensive features geared at keeping both human and canine passengers secure.

“At Autotrader, our goal is to help people navigate the car-buying process through our extensive lists of vehicles that suit consumers’ various needs,” says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. “With this in mind, we came up with a list of cars that offer both comfort and convenience features pet owners should consider if they’re buying a car.”

Vehicles on Autotrader's list of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2019 include:

2019 BMW X2

2019 Buick Regal TourX

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country