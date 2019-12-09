Authorities search for man on Lake Erie after boat flips
MONROE TOWNSHIP, MICH. -- Authorities say rescue crews are searching for a 51-year-old Michigan man after a 16-foot fishing boat flipped over on Lake Erie in Monroe Township.
Another boater was rescued from the water and hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
The Monroe County sheriff's office says deputies were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to check on two people on a fishing boat that was roughly one mile from shore, but were initially unable to find the boat.
It was later found upside down in a fishing net.
Multiple agencies are conducting the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard.