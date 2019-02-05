

CTV Windsor





A Canada wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect after a stabbing on Christmas Day in LaSalle.

Police say they found a 20-year-old Windsor man suffering from stab wounds in the area of Golfview Drive and Matchette Road.

Police learned the victim and assailant had planned to go to a bar together, but got into a physical altercation after learning the bar was closed.

Police say the victim was stabbed repeatedly in the torso and left arm, and was bleeding heavily, but managed to stagger through a wooded area to seek help.

A warrant has now been issued for 25-year-old Shanique White, who faces a charge of attempted murder.

White is a U.S. citizen and has ties to Detroit, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona.

He is described as a black man, about six feet tall, approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has no visible tattoos.

He was last seen driving an orange, Honda Element with an Arizona licence plate.

Police believe he has returned to the United States.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 where you may remain anonymous.