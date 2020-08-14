NEWS -- A new Chatham-Kent daycare is fully opening its doors in September for kids between the ages of 18 months and seven-years-old.

Kids Connection Daycare has also opened registration.

Kids Connection was ready to launch in March, but faced delays due to the provincial COVID-19 shutdown.

As the province began reopening, the daycare was able to offer a soft launch on June 23. Now, as of September 1, Kids Connection will be able to allow full capacity of 84 children.

“We are approaching the September opening with cautious excitement,” says Lisa Walker, executive director of the daycare.

“It will be wonderful to be able to help more families, and we also know how important it is that we do our absolute best to keep everyone healthy and safe. This is why we are working closely with agencies such as Public Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure that all COVID regulations and policies are followed.”

Chatham-Kent Manager of Economic Development, Jamie Rainbird, welcomed he news. “It is important that as Chatham-Kent continues to grow, services such as high quality child care continue to keep pace and meet the needs of our residents.”

Limited spaces are available, and parents are encouraged to register soon through an online waitlist.