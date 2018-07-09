Apartment fire in Windsor leads to marijuana seizure
Windsor police seize 23 pounds of suspected marijuana after apartment fire on Sunday, July 8, 2018. ( Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 3:35PM EDT
A man and a woman face charges after marijuana was found during a fire investigation at a downtown Windsor apartment.
Police were called to assist with a working fire to an apartment unit in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Emergency personnel were on scene and the fire had been extinguished.
Police found a bag containing about 23 pounds of suspected marijuana in the unit.
John Daly, 52, and Cristina Daly, 49, both of Windsor, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
There were no reported injuries from the fire.