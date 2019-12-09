AMHERSTBURG, ONT. -- Amherstburg residents will be paying a bit more in taxes this year, but not as much as some councilors wanted.

Council signed off on a .56 per cent increase to property taxes – which means an extra 14 for a homeowner with a house valued at $250,000.

The number includes a special capital levy of $1,302,664 in 2020 to help pay for some projects the town has been looking at, including moving on the former Duffy’s property and renovations to Belle Vue House.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche pushed to have $250,000 added to the capital reserves which would have brought the total tax increase to 1.85 per cent, according to AM800’s Zander Broeckel. The rest of council voted the idea down. Meloche called the budget irresponsible and a “race to zero.”

Town staff will report back to council with a final levy by-law for adoption following receipt of the assessment roll for 2020.